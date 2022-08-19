Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,814 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 328,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $840,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $9,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.54.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.1 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $229.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

