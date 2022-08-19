Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) Shares Down 0.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.38. Approximately 3,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69.

