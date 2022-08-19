Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Increased by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 9.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $31,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 101,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 449.4% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 77,553 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $366,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $150.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.