Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $280.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $227.97 and a 1 year high of $327.81.

