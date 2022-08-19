Investors Buy Large Volume of Endo International Call Options (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 16,986 call options on the company. This is an increase of 454% compared to the average volume of 3,067 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENDP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 855,145 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Endo International by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 263,322 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Endo International by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 438,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 111,380 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Endo International by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 66,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Endo International by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $0.50. 2,582,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,791,376. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

