IoT Chain Market Capitalization Hits $1.07 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a market cap of $1.07 million and $416,853.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IoT Chain Profile

ITC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoT Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

