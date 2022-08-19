IRISnet (IRIS) Reaches Market Cap of $27.22 Million

IRISnet (IRIS) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. IRISnet has a market cap of $27.22 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IRISnet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00788000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,094,131,873 coins and its circulating supply is 1,357,692,156 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.