iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,736,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,500,000 after buying an additional 471,372 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,354,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after acquiring an additional 399,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,641,000 after acquiring an additional 376,437 shares during the period.

STIP opened at $101.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day moving average is $103.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $107.10.

