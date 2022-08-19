iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Lowered by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.27. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.