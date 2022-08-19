iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 304,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 120,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IGSB stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $54.84.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.