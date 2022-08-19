iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,301 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

