iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 73,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $351,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

