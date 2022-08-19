iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $65.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55.

