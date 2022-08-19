iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) is Coco Enterprises LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Coco Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

