iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Boosted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.23. 6,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,448. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.17.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.