iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

