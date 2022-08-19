iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,366,000 after buying an additional 281,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,545 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,291,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,225,000 after purchasing an additional 373,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,617,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,840,000 after purchasing an additional 483,486 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

