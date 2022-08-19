iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,582. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average is $108.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

