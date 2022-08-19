iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,344. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

