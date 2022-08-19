iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 85,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,301,000. Signify Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,028,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWY opened at $146.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.75. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

