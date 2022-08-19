iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Increased by MTC Wealth Management LLC

MTC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,483,000 after purchasing an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.67. The company had a trading volume of 45,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,209. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.16.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.