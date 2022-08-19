iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,104.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 41,790 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 124,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 131,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.19. 13,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,915. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

