iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 518.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,764,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671,470 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 14,929,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,219,904 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46.

