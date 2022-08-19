iStar Inc. (STAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 15th

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

iStar has increased its dividend by an average of 39.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. iStar has a payout ratio of -200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect iStar to earn ($1.15) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -43.5%.

iStar stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,149. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. iStar has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in iStar by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,695,000 after purchasing an additional 269,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iStar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iStar by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 121,670 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 806.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 359,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iStar by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 23,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAR. StockNews.com raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

