iStar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
STAR stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. iStar has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.
iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.
