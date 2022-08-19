iStar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

iStar Price Performance

STAR stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. iStar has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of iStar

About iStar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iStar by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 121,670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth $77,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth $255,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iStar by 42.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iStar by 82.7% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 237,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

