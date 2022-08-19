Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of IE opened at 9.50 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 52-week low of 7.01 and a 52-week high of 12.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $1,986,000.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

