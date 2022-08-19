Iyo Bank Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 754 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.04. The stock had a trading volume of 281,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,235,660. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

