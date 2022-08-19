Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07). Approximately 45,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 36,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.88 ($0.08).

Jade Road Investments Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 68.22, a current ratio of 71.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.49 million and a PE ratio of 650.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.15.

About Jade Road Investments

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth, development and acquisition capital investment in the form of equity or quasi-equity. It also does recapitalizations, debt restructurings, buybacks of shares, asset spin-offs and corporate reorganizations investments.

