Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 707,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,020 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JOF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JOF opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.