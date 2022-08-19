Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €75.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €58.70 ($59.90) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €48.18 ($49.16) and a 12 month high of €72.68 ($74.16). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 44.85.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

