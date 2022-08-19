Jefferies Financial Group Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $255.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $238.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LOW. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.15.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $216.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.78 and its 200-day moving average is $202.42.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

