Jefferies Financial Group Lowers 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ONEM. Barclays cut 1Life Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.19.

ONEM opened at $17.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,819,000 after buying an additional 3,880,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,092,000 after purchasing an additional 324,722 shares during the last quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% in the first quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

