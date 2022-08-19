Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Legal & General Group Plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Legal & General Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.40 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Legal & General Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 329 ($3.98) to GBX 298 ($3.60) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Stories

