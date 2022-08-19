Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 87,562 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,562 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.05% of Globant worth $334,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Globant by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Globant by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Globant stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $228.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,053. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 1.50. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.14.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

