Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up about 0.9% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.09% of Snap worth $1,231,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 730.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after buying an additional 41,539 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Snap by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Snap to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Huber Research downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,980.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,241,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,443,927 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. 1,671,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,985,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.01. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

