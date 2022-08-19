Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up about 0.9% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.09% of Snap worth $1,231,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 730.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after buying an additional 41,539 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Snap by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Snap to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Huber Research downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,980.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,241,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,443,927 over the last quarter.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. 1,671,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,985,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.01. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.