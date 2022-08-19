Jennison Associates LLC Has $821.41 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,861,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 709,265 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.45% of Trade Desk worth $821,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.65. 113,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,706,490. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.56, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.25.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

