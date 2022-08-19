Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570,716 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $187,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.43. 474,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,329,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Affirm Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.