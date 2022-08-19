Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 996,378 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up 1.9% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,635,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.72. 162,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,621,059. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.91.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 832,380 shares of company stock valued at $89,388,535. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Airbnb to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.41.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

