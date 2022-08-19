Jennison Associates LLC Sells 5,312,551 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,225,693 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,312,551 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.26% of Uber Technologies worth $1,577,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 993,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,429,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

