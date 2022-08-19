Jennison Associates LLC Sells 95,011 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,705,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,011 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $651,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.03. 47,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,284. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.44 and a 200 day moving average of $163.12.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.