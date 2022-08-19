Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694,634 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Spotify Technology worth $284,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.83. 26,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.24. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.65.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

