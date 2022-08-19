Joanne Wilson Purchases 17 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson acquired 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 858 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £145.86 ($176.24).
Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 18th, Joanne Wilson acquired 18 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 823 ($9.94) per share, for a total transaction of £148.14 ($179.00).
Britvic Stock Performance
Britvic stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 861 ($10.40). 91,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,044. Britvic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 716.54 ($8.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,011 ($12.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,954.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 833.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 832.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
