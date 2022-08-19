Joanne Wilson Purchases 17 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson acquired 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 858 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £145.86 ($176.24).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Britvic alerts:

On Monday, July 18th, Joanne Wilson acquired 18 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 823 ($9.94) per share, for a total transaction of £148.14 ($179.00).

Britvic Stock Performance

Britvic stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 861 ($10.40). 91,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,044. Britvic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 716.54 ($8.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,011 ($12.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,954.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 833.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 832.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Britvic Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on BVIC shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,030 ($12.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 985 ($11.90) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 855 ($10.33) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 963.75 ($11.65).

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.