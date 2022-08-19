JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.87

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 11300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOFF. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $20,011,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,919,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after buying an additional 1,407,365 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,792,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,314,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.