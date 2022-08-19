John David Finley Acquires 100,000 Shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Stock

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) CFO John David Finley purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Palisade Bio Stock Performance

Shares of PALI stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palisade Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,014 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 84.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Palisade Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor that is intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress resulting from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, or due to surgery.

