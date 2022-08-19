John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Gap Down to $39.84

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.84, but opened at $38.12. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $37.92, with a volume of 942 shares traded.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08.
In other news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $41,392.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
