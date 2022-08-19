John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Gap Down to $39.84

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.84, but opened at $38.12. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $37.92, with a volume of 942 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08.

In other news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $41,392.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

