John P. Zimmer Buys 2,500 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) CFO John P. Zimmer purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,948.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CMT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,786. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

