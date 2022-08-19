Joseph J. Beacom Sells 2,863 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,091. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.78 and a 200-day moving average of $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Landstar System by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

