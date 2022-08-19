JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,302,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127,288 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF accounts for about 0.5% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 92.60% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF worth $4,244,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBAX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. 15,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,903. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $58.80.

