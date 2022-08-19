JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.02 Billion Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 8.45% of Trane Technologies worth $3,016,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,209,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,269,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after acquiring an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,518.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 264,793 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.12. 24,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,043. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.49.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

