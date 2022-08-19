JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,156,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556,524 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.29% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $4,154,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $424.94. The stock had a trading volume of 263,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,084. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

